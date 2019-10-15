Albany Times Union Obituaries
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 449-7047
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of St. Mary
163 Columbia Tpke
Rensselaer., NY
Susan Ann Colatosti


1960 - 2019
Susan Ann Colatosti Obituary
Colatosti, Susan Ann RENSSELAER Susan Ann Colatosti, 58 of Rensselaer, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at home with her partner of nearly 30 years and dear friends, Mary and Karen by her side. Susan was born on December 17, 1960, in Albany, the daughter of the late Armand and Patricia (O'Neil) Colatosti. After graduating from college, Sue joined the U.S. Army Reserves where she achieved the rank of major. She proudly served her country overseas in Kuwait during Operation Enduring Freedom and retired after 23 years of service. Contemporaneous with this career, Sue worked for the N.Y.S. Department of Corrections as an officer at Coxsackie Correctional Facility where she retired after 25 years. At the same time, Sue was also a managing partner in her family's real estate business. Sue will be remembered for her incredible smile, her humor, her compassion and her generous spirit. Survivors include her wife, Susan Skinner; sisters, Theresa Caringi, Laura Colatosti and Linda Colatosti Anagnostopulos; and her beloved dog Abby. Sue also leaves behind many lifelong friends (the "girls") and her dear friend Peggy. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to her calling hours on Wednesday 4 - 7 p.m. at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home Inc, 165 Columbia Tpk. in Rensselaer. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday in the Church of St. Mary, 163 Columbia Tpke, Rensselaer.
Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
