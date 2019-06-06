Iavarone, Susan Ann Starks MECHANICVILLE Susan Ann Starks Iavarone, 62, died on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at home from natural causes. She and her late husband Nick, who lovingly referred to his wife as "The MACH", shared a bond so deeply with one another that after his untimely death, this pain of emptiness led to a broken heart. Born in Abilene, Texas on April 27, 1957, she was the daughter of Marjorie Murray (John) Aldrich of Ballston Lake and the late Robert Starks. Susan was a graduate of Schuylerville High School. For some years, Susan operated the Julianne Sewing Center in Cohoes. A wonderful seamstress and awesome cook, she was a loving spouse and homemaker. She was a longtime active member of the Mechanicville-Stillwater Elks Lodge 1403. She was predeceased tragically by her husband 33 years, Nicholas R. Iavarone Jr.; her dad, Robert Starks; and brother Robert A. Starks Jr. Survivors, in addition to her mother, include her children, Bobbie Jo Marchione and Nicholas R. Iavarone, III; her beloved future daughter-in-law Stephanie Schiffer; and grandchild Lucille Mae, who made Sue smile every day. Also brothers, Michael and Joseph; nieces, nephews and cousins. Also survived and loved by the Iavarone family; close friends, Angela Fehily, Trish Sluti, Tracy Knowles and Angel Villano; and her two feline friends, Rust and Angel, who brought her solace. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 9 a.m. in All Saints on the Hudson Church, 121 N. Main St., Mechanicville, with burial to follow in St. Paul's Cemetery. Calling hours will be in the North Main Street church on Friday from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Saratoga County Animal Shelter, 6010 County Farm Rd, Ballston Spa, NY, 12020, on behalf of Sue's love of animals. To leave condolences and for directions visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com
Published in Albany Times Union on June 6, 2019