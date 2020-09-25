Hartnagle, Susan B. WYNANTSKILL Susan B. Hartnagle, 71 of Main Avenue, entered eternal rest on Monday, September 21, 2020, at her residence. Born in Buffalo, she was the daughter of the late Vincent E. Kuch and Margaret Zuber Kuch; and the wife of the late John Hartnagle. She lived in the Troy area for the past 36 years, most recently residing in Wynantskill. She was a graduate of Bennett High School in Buffalo and earned her associate degree at Bryant & Stratton College. Susan began her career in upstate New York as a legal secretary at the Rensselaer County District Attorney's Office in Troy. Her spirited attitude and energy were undeniable. She was affectionately coined "Felony Sue" by those she worked with at the courthouse. Susan was hardworking and meticulous; these attributes served her and those she worked with at Hiscock and Barcley LLP in Albany until her retirement in 2015. Susan was an amazing mother and her door was always open for family and friends, with a fresh pot of coffee brewing. She was "Mom" to many and a friend to all. Her sense of humor and quick wit were matchless. Whether you needed lively banter, a sympathetic ear, or just some good old fashioned tough love, there was a seat at the kitchen table for you. Additionally, Susan was an unbelievable cook and caretaker. She cared for her late husband John Hartnagle through sickness and in health. After John's passing in 2006, Susan's first husband, John Mowbray was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer. She welcomed her ex-husband into her home and served as his caretaker until his passing in 2007. Susan lived her life selflessly, always putting others first. Simply put, this was just her way. Survivors include her children, Lindsay Mowbray of Wynantskill, Meghan (Kenneth) Kearns of Troy, Ryan Mowbray of Troy, and Ashley (James Wiley) Mowbray of Troy; her stepson, John Butler; her grandson, Dylan J. Wiley; her sisters, Sheila Kuch, Jean Meyers, Patricia Reeves, and Sandra Goodson; her nieces, Heather Howard and Kelly Graziano; and her beloved dog, Murphy. She was predeceased by her sister, Carol Howard. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc., 276 Pawling Ave., Troy on Sunday, September 27, from 3 - 6 p.m. Funeral service will be held on Monday at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Face covering and social distancing are required both outside and inside during visitation and services. Interment will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Susan B. Hartnagle to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204 or Wounded Warrior Project
, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com
