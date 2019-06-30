Guest Book View Sign Service Information Calling hours 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Fortune-Keough Funeral Home Memorial service 2:00 PM Fortune-Keough Funeral Home Send Flowers Obituary

Barner- Rasmussen, Susan SARANAC LAKE Susan Kathleen Barner-Rasmussen, 75, of Saranac Lake, died on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at the Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake. Born in Chicago on April 6, 1944, she was the daughter of William and Aurora (Romeo) Alton. Susan married Hans Barner-Rasmussen on July 10, 1991. He predeceased her on March 21, 2018. Employed in the airline industry, Susan worked in Chicago until being transferred to Albany. She worked at the Albany Airport for many years, before retiring from USAir. Susan enjoyed travel and visiting between her home in Troy and her husband's residence in Saranac Lake. She especially loved vacationing every summer in Bridgeman, Mich. for "camp." Susan was a volunteer at the Adirondack Health gift shop and gathered friends and acquaintances wherever she went. She is survived by a son, Timothy (Brenda) Fitz-Gerald of LaGrange, Ga.; one sister, Karen (Mark) Uban of Westfrank Fort, Ill.; two brothers, William (Bonnie) Alton of Olympia, Wash., and Ronald (Inger) Tiberi of Woodridge, Ill.; and one granddaughter, Maira Fitz-Gerald of LaGrange. A small family memorial was held in remembrance of Susan on June 19, in Saranac Lake, Officiated by Reverend Frederick Dennis. Friends wishing to remember Susan Kathleen Barner-Rasmussen may make memorial contributions to the Paul



Barner- Rasmussen, Susan SARANAC LAKE Susan Kathleen Barner-Rasmussen, 75, of Saranac Lake, died on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at the Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake. Born in Chicago on April 6, 1944, she was the daughter of William and Aurora (Romeo) Alton. Susan married Hans Barner-Rasmussen on July 10, 1991. He predeceased her on March 21, 2018. Employed in the airline industry, Susan worked in Chicago until being transferred to Albany. She worked at the Albany Airport for many years, before retiring from USAir. Susan enjoyed travel and visiting between her home in Troy and her husband's residence in Saranac Lake. She especially loved vacationing every summer in Bridgeman, Mich. for "camp." Susan was a volunteer at the Adirondack Health gift shop and gathered friends and acquaintances wherever she went. She is survived by a son, Timothy (Brenda) Fitz-Gerald of LaGrange, Ga.; one sister, Karen (Mark) Uban of Westfrank Fort, Ill.; two brothers, William (Bonnie) Alton of Olympia, Wash., and Ronald (Inger) Tiberi of Woodridge, Ill.; and one granddaughter, Maira Fitz-Gerald of LaGrange. A small family memorial was held in remembrance of Susan on June 19, in Saranac Lake, Officiated by Reverend Frederick Dennis. Friends wishing to remember Susan Kathleen Barner-Rasmussen may make memorial contributions to the Paul Smith 's College Foundation, in Susan's name. Published in Albany Times Union on June 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close