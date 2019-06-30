Barner- Rasmussen, Susan SARANAC LAKE Susan Kathleen Barner-Rasmussen, 75, of Saranac Lake, died on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at the Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake. Born in Chicago on April 6, 1944, she was the daughter of William and Aurora (Romeo) Alton. Susan married Hans Barner-Rasmussen on July 10, 1991. He predeceased her on March 21, 2018. Employed in the airline industry, Susan worked in Chicago until being transferred to Albany. She worked at the Albany Airport for many years, before retiring from USAir. Susan enjoyed travel and visiting between her home in Troy and her husband's residence in Saranac Lake. She especially loved vacationing every summer in Bridgeman, Mich. for "camp." Susan was a volunteer at the Adirondack Health gift shop and gathered friends and acquaintances wherever she went. She is survived by a son, Timothy (Brenda) Fitz-Gerald of LaGrange, Ga.; one sister, Karen (Mark) Uban of Westfrank Fort, Ill.; two brothers, William (Bonnie) Alton of Olympia, Wash., and Ronald (Inger) Tiberi of Woodridge, Ill.; and one granddaughter, Maira Fitz-Gerald of LaGrange. A small family memorial was held in remembrance of Susan on June 19, in Saranac Lake, Officiated by Reverend Frederick Dennis. Friends wishing to remember Susan Kathleen Barner-Rasmussen may make memorial contributions to the Paul Smith's College Foundation, in Susan's name.
Published in Albany Times Union on June 30, 2019