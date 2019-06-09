Kennedy, Susan Bell EAST GREENBUSH Susan Bell Kennedy passed away on June 3, 2019, at the age off 77. She was born on April 14, 1942, in Yonkers, N.Y. to the late Edward H. Smith Sr. and Rosalie Evelyn Nora Gertrude White. She was predeceased by her husband 54 years, Edward G. Kennedy. She was a graduate of Gorton High School and Westchester Community College with an A.A.S. in business secretarial. She worked as a bookkeeper for several firms for 30 years and then working for Wal-Mart for a couple of years. She had a deep desire for gardening, being patriotic, cooking homemade bread, waffles, maple syrup, and making her well known jams, relish and pickles. She was a faithful and active member of the Katonah Presbyterian Church, and many churches in the Rensselaer County area. She is survived by her sibling Edward (Spike) H. Smith Jr.; her kids, Stacey and Randolph Kennedy; and her grandchildren, Russell and Jillian Gallagher. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. To leave a message for Susan's family on their guestbook, light a candle, or view other helpful services, please visit www.mcveighfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on June 9, 2019