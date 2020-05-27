Susan Brenenstuhl Brown
Brown, Susan Brenenstuhl LANSINGBURGH Sue, 61, passed away on May 23, 2020, at her home with her family and friends at her side from a short battle with cancer. Born in Charleston, S.C., she was the daughter of the late Frederick "Fred" Brenenstuhl and Evangeline "Nubby" Brenenstuhl. Sue graduated from Cohoes High School, class of 1976. She was employed with the N.Y.S. Department of Health in Albany for 42 years. Sue was an active member of the Veterans of Lansingburgh where she previously served as treasurer of the Ladies Auxiliary, All Troy Athletic Club Ladies Auxiliary in Lansingburgh and the E.T. Ruane Post 476 American Legion Ladies Auxiliary in Cohoes. Sue enjoyed camping in Warrensburg and going to all the local beaches, laying in the sun. She always loved having a cold drink and a laugh with her friends. She is survived by the love of her life, Michael Kane of Lansingburgh; daughter Bridget Brown of Green Island; grandson Landon Lee of Middleburg, N.Y.; sister Sandra Smallwood; niece Theresa and her husband Jeffrey Jenkins; and nephew Jerry Smallwood. Special thanks to Sue's very good friends, Ginger Kellogg, Sue Costello, and her sister Sandy for staying by her side during this difficult time. The family also wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to Rensselaer Community Hospice Unit for there devotion and care of Susan. Funeral services will be private through Mahar Funeral Home in Hoosick Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Community Hospice of Rensselaer County through the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main St., Hoosick Falls, NY, 12090 who are handling the arrangements.


Published in Albany Times Union on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
