Gorski, Susan C. LATHAM Susan C. Gabriel Gorski, passed from this world, on July 11, 2020, in her own home, surrounded by those she loved and who loved her. Susan, 96, was born on August 29, 1923, in Stuyvesant Falls, N.Y. to Joseph Gabriel and Angelina (Clous) Gabriel. She was raised by her father and stepmother, Susan Gabriel, in the company of her brothers, Victor, Theodore, Joseph and Michael. She grew up on the small family farm where her father had a tiny country store. Her days were filled with family chores, school, and friends. Many of her relatives lived nearby and her cousins became close friends. She left school, during World War II to work and help her family. She was proud of her skill running a bore at the Watervliet Arsenal. It was there she met the love of her life, Stanislaus Gorski. They were married when he returned from military service in Europe. They began their life together in Troy spending time working at the Schacht estate before building their home in Latham, across the street from the house in which her husband was born. There they raised their three children, Jo-Ann, Karen and Stanley. Susan loved entertaining, sharing her Italian customs and outstanding cooking skills. She learned Polish cooking skills from her mother-in-law and entertained her new Polish relatives often. Everyone was acquainted with Susan, and her hospitality and generosity. Aside from raising her family, Susan was proud of her years as a health care giver at Samaritan Hospital and working in the Shaker High School kitchen. Upon retirement, Susan and Stan traveled and enjoyed visiting their grandchildren. Their home was always open to friends and family. Susan is survived by her children, Jo-Ann and her husband, Dane Fury, Hopewell Junction, N.Y., Karen and her husband, Thomas Brewer, Niskayuna and Stanley Gorski (the late Laurie McMahon Gorski), Albany. Also surviving are her nine grandchildren, Matthew Fury (Susan), Lesli Tompkins (Russell), Stacy Cababe (Christopher), Stephanie Rovero (Todd), Kelly Brewer (Rob Long) Ryan Brewer (Lauren), Lauren O'Neill ( Dermot), Sean Gorski (Marissa) and Kylie Gorski. She was loved by her ten great-grandchildren, too. She knew something special about each one. Special people in her life included her many nieces and nephews, her sister-in-law, Ellen Gabriel; the Sweeney family; and Anna Gabriel, her nephew's wife, who kept her hair beautiful; and Dale ann Hosack, her sweet friend and her many friends with whom she kept contact. She was predeceased by her husband; her grandson, Darrel Fury; and her daughter-in-law, Laurie McMahon Gorski; her mother, father and stepmother, her infant sister, Christine; and her four brothers. Susan will be greeted by her beloved Cairn Terriers, Brandy and Ollie on the other side of the Rainbow Bridge. Susan's family wishes to acknowledge and thank her caregivers, Mary, Nitza, Kelly, Robin, Chris, Sheila, Mikko and Sheri for their fine care of Susan. Their help allowed Susan to remain in the home she made. Calling hours will be on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Dufresne and Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Road, Latham. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Ambrose Church at a later date. Her burial will be alongside her husband in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Delatour Road, Latham on Wednesday, July 15, at 10 a.m.