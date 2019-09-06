Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan C. Johnson. View Sign Service Information Bowen & Parker Bros Funeral Home 97 Old Loudon Rd Latham , NY 12110 (518)-273-4162 Funeral service 7:00 PM Bowen & Parker Bros Funeral Home 97 Old Loudon Rd Latham , NY 12110 View Map Interment 9:30 AM Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Johnson, Susan C. COLONIE Susan C. Johnson passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany at the age of 71. Susan was born in Albany on February 5, 1948, and was the daughter of the late Carl John Edward Larson and Irene (Bierley) Larson. Raised in Colonie, she was a graduate of Colonie Central High School and soon after took employment with the N.Y.S. Department of Health. On August 3, 1968, Susan was married to her beloved husband, Edward O. Johnson Sr., and dedicated the next years of her life to raising her family. She later took employment with the Combined Life Insurance Company and eventually returned to state employment, retiring from the N.Y.S. Department of Motor Vehicles in Albany. Susan enjoyed membership in and volunteering her time to several local organizations; the Colonie Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, the Thunder Road Seniors in Colonie where she served as a tour director and the Patriot Flight in Albany. Her hobbies were scrapbooking, card making and collecting snowmen. She loved spending time at the family camp at Sacandaga Lake and Christmas was her favorite holiday of the year. Her family filled her heart with pride and she was especially proud of her six grandchildren. Susan is survived by her much loved husband of 51 years, Edward O. Johnson Sr.; her three loving sons and daughters-in-law, Edward O. Johnson Jr. (Michele) of Colonie, Michael W. Johnson (Patricia) of Colonie and Todd A. Johnson (Megan) of Niskayuna; her six cherished grandchildren, Allyson, Robert, Michael Jr., Severin, Emily and Nathan Johnson; her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Elaine and Richard Praus of Connecticut as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews and her faithful canine companion, Duke. Susan's funeral service will be held on Sunday, September 8, at 7 p.m. in the Bowen & Parker Bros. Funeral Home, 97 Old Loudon Road, Latham where the Reverend John F. Tallman will officiate. Friends are invited to attend and may also visit with Susan's family on Sunday, before the service, from 1 to 3 p.m. and from 5 to 7 p.m. Interment will take place at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, September 9, in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Those who wish to remember Susan by making a memorial donation in her name are asked to consider the Patriot Flight, Inc. P.O. Box 13776, Albany, NY, 12212-3776 or the Thunder Road Seniors, 2 Thunder Road, Colonie, NY, 12205. Visit







