Groark, Susan Campbell SCHODACK Susan Campbell Groark passed away at home on Saturday, August 8, 2020. She was born in Albany and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Henrietta Matson Campbell. Sue was employed as a secretary for the N.Y.S. Dept. of Transportation for 20 years. Wife of John F. Groark. Mother of James Groark and Eileen (Jeff) Hayes. Sue was the grandmother of Ethan, Christopher and Rory Hayes, and Emma, Sarah and John Groark. Sister of Barbara (Maynard) Daigle and Deborah (Robert) Giordano. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held on Thursday at the W. J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Avenue Rensselaer from 5-7 p.m. Masks are required; occupancy limitations and social distancing will be observed.A graveside funeral service will be held in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, East Greenbush on Friday morning at 10 a.m., all are welcome to attend. Condolence page at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com