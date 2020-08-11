1/1
Susan Campbell Groark
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Groark, Susan Campbell SCHODACK Susan Campbell Groark passed away at home on Saturday, August 8, 2020. She was born in Albany and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Henrietta Matson Campbell. Sue was employed as a secretary for the N.Y.S. Dept. of Transportation for 20 years. Wife of John F. Groark. Mother of James Groark and Eileen (Jeff) Hayes. Sue was the grandmother of Ethan, Christopher and Rory Hayes, and Emma, Sarah and John Groark. Sister of Barbara (Maynard) Daigle and Deborah (Robert) Giordano. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held on Thursday at the W. J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Avenue Rensselaer from 5-7 p.m. Masks are required; occupancy limitations and social distancing will be observed.A graveside funeral service will be held in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, East Greenbush on Friday morning at 10 a.m., all are welcome to attend. Condolence page at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
14
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home
1700 Washington Ave
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 286-3400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved