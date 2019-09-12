Codden, Susan ALBANY Susan Codden, 71, passed away on September 4, 2019, peacefully at home in Albany after battling Alzheimer's disease for several years. Born on December 2, 1947, in Lansing, Mich., Susan was the eldest daughter of the late Earl and Beulah Whipple. She was a secretary at Farnsworth Middle School in Guilderland for nearly 30 years, wholeheartedly dedicated to the students and staff. Susan was the loving mother of Daniel Codden Jr. (Colleen) and Stephanie Weatherly (Gresham); cherished grandmother of Emma Codden, Ava Codden, Hugh Weatherly, and Mary Weatherly; and dearest sister of Bruce Whipple, Sheryl Kamm and Joy Schafer. Susan was a dedicated mother and grandmother. Family was her main focus and priority. She enjoyed reading, baking, and spending time with her family. She loved mysteries, vanilla ice cream, mini Hershey's bars, and working with children. Susan spent many years volunteering on the PTA of Westmere Elementary School. She took pleasure in delighting family and friends with homemade sugar cookies in every shape for every occasion. She will be remembered for her kindness, selflessness, and her devotion to her children and grandchildren. A memorial gathering will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, in New Comer Cremations and Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the at .
