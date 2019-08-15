Guest Book View Sign Service Information Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 2013 Broadway Watervliet , NY 12189-2225 (518)-273-3223 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 2013 Broadway Watervliet , NY 12189-2225 View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Michael the Archangel Church Send Flowers Obituary

DiDomenicantonio, Sister Susan ICM BRONX Sister Susan DiDomenicantonio, ICM, 89, entered into eternal life on August 12, 2019. Born Paolina Assunta DiDomenicantonio in Watervliet, she was the daughter of the late Emidio and Maria DiDomenicantonio. Sister Susan graduated from Watervliet High School as salutatorian of her class. She worked as the executive secretary to the N.Y.S. Commissioner of Corrections in Albany for 12 years, following which she entered the convent at the Missionary Canonesses of St. Augustine at their motherhouse, which is now the Sisters of Charity motherhouse. She received her habit in 1962. She then attended Marymount College in New York City, earned her master's degree from Fordham University, and her Ph.D. from Regina Coeli in Rome, Italy. She spent 15 years in Brazil and in Dominica. Once she returned home she was a pastoral associate at St. Clare's Hospital in Schenectady and at St. Peter and Paul Church in Hoboken, N.J. Sister Susan is survived by her siblings, Marianne (late Vincent) Poleto of Brunswick, Sister Grace DiDomenicantonio, CSJP of Seattle, Ann (Thomas) Oathout of Speigletown, and Mario (late Josephine) DiDomenicantonio of Defreestville; her nieces and nephews, Connie Steinbach, Patrick Poleto, Jean Caruso, Mary Poleto, Susan Penicka, Mary K. Lettko, Susan Buscher, Thomas Oathout, Lisa Reed, and Mario DiDomenicantonio; and by several grandnieces and grandnephews, cousins, and her fellow ICM sisters. A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 15, from 4 until 7 p.m. at Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Watervliet. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, August 16, at 11 a.m. in St. Michael the Archangel Church, Troy. Interment will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sister Susan's memory may be made to the ICM Sisters, Kittay House, 7th Floor, 2550 Webb Ave., Bronx, NY, 10468. Condolence book at







