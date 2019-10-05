|
Baldwin, Susan E. TROY Susan E. Baldwin, 70 of New Turnpike Road, died suddenly on Friday, October 4, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Born in Fort Knox, Ky. she was the daughter of the late Harold P. and Harriet A. Zampella Goodrich. She was a 1967 graduate of Shaker High School. Sue was employed for 27 years by Price Chopper and retired from the North Troy store in 2005 as customer service manager. In her earlier years she was a Scout leader for both the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts in Waterford and was a past president of the Waterford Halfmoon PTO. She had remained active in the Shaker High Alumni Association. She enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren and was also a dog lover. Survivors include her devoted husband Donald H. Baldwin Jr.; and her loving children, Donald H. Baldwin III (Michelle) of Brunswick and Melissa S. Baldwin (Craig Niedhammer) of Pleasantdale. She was the sister of Nancy A. Dailey (Larry) of Clifton Park, Peggy Sipperly (Larry) of Colonie, Tommy Goodrich of Ariz. and the late Patty A. Young. She was the proud grandmother of Zachary R. and Alexander P. Baldwin, Morgan E. June, Tara, McKenna and Mason Niedhammer. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins as well as her canine companions Precious and Oreo. Funeral services will be on Tuesday at 9 a.m. from the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford and at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Waterford. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Monday from 4-7 p.m. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Scout Troop 2632, 95 Leversee Rd., Troy, NY, 12182 or the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
