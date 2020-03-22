Diggs, Susan Garnet ALBANY Susan Garnet Diggs, 67, a lifelong resident of Albany, slipped away in the early morning hours on March 15, 2020, after an extended illness. She was born on March 5, 1953, in Albany. Susan leaves to cherish her memories her sister Margaret S. Diggs of Albany; and brother Robert C. (Jeanette M.) Diggs of Mesa, Ariz. She was Auntie Suzy to her very special and only nephew Jason M. (Michaela) Diggs and great-auntie to their children, Anitah Imani, Jeanetta Nia, and Justin Kijani all of Mesa, Ariz. She also leaves to mourn relatives in North Berwick, Maine, Providence, R.I., Gaithersburg, Md. and Hudson, N.Y. She was predeceased by her parents, Horace Garnet Diggs and Lucretia Medina Diggs; paternal grandparents, Harriet Diggs Woods and Kater Woods; maternal grandparents, John and Ora Medina. She was educated in the Albany City School District at P.S. #20 and Philip Livingston Junior High. She graduated from Kenwood Academy of the Sacred Heart in 1971 and attended The College of Saint Rose. She was employed by Albany County Dept. of Social Services as an eligibility specialist before retiring in 2008. A spring memorial is planned at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the United Negro College Fund.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 22, 2020