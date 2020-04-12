Grogan, Susan COHOES On Sunday, April 5, 2020, Susan Grogan was released from the confines of her earthly body to fly free at the age of 66. Susan was born on April 30, 1954, into a world that seemed set against her; but through adversity of every type Sue was a warrior and never gave up. She lived a difficult life fraught with myriad health issues, both physical and psychiatric, but Sue was nothing if not a fighter. Susan had no blood relatives, but is survived by nine residential peers and six residential staff that by mutual consent had become her family. Sue will not be forgotten by anyone who knew her. She will be remembered by all for many things: her pilfered band themed T-shirts, her ability to be stealthy as a Navy Seal if she chose to be, and of course for her joyous gremlin smile. For now, as we think of Susan, remember that "there for the grace of God go I" and cherish every moment of this journey we call life. Smile when you can. Fight when you must. We love you Sue - we hope you find Nirvana House - you will be missed.



