Service Information Cummings Funeral Home 643 3rd Avenue Watervliet , NY 12189 (518)-273-0224 Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Pius X Church 23 Crumitie Road Loudonville , NY Interment Following Services Calvary Cemetery Glenmont , NY

Banan, Susan J. MENANDS Susan J. (Lyons) Banan, 97 formerly of Menands, died peacefully in her sleep on Saturday evening, January 25, 2020, at the Van Rensselaer Manor in North Greenbush. She was born in Schenectady on February 16, 1922, the daughter of the late Martin Vincent Lyons and Sarah Louise Russ Lyons. Susan was raised and educated in Albany. She was employed for many years by the Domestic Finance Company in Albany as a bill collector. Sue was a life member, with her husband Ed, of the Wolferts Roost Country Club and was a communicant of St. Pius X Church in Loudonville. Susan enjoyed antiquing, a glass of wine and spending time with her friends, Dr. James and Patricia Murphy and their family. A special thank you to the staff at the Van Rensselaer Manor and the Beltrone Living Center for their wonderful care and attention given to Susan. She was the wife of the late Edward J. Banan; dear friend of Dr. James and Patricia Murphy, Robert, Amy and Ryan Murphy, Kathleen Murphy and James and Maureen Murphy. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral Mass on Wednesday, January 29, at 10 a.m. at St. Pius X Church (service in Chapel), 23 Crumitie Road, Loudonville. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Van Rensselaer Manor Patient Fund, 85 Bloomingrove Drive, Troy, NY 12180. Arrangements are by the Cummings Funeral Home in Watervliet. Condolence book at cummingsfuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

