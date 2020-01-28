Banan, Susan J. MENANDS Susan J. (Lyons) Banan, 97 formerly of Menands, died peacefully in her sleep on Saturday evening, January 25, 2020, at the Van Rensselaer Manor in North Greenbush. She was born in Schenectady on February 16, 1922, the daughter of the late Martin Vincent Lyons and Sarah Louise Russ Lyons. Susan was raised and educated in Albany. She was employed for many years by the Domestic Finance Company in Albany as a bill collector. Sue was a life member, with her husband Ed, of the Wolferts Roost Country Club and was a communicant of St. Pius X Church in Loudonville. Susan enjoyed antiquing, a glass of wine and spending time with her friends, Dr. James and Patricia Murphy and their family. A special thank you to the staff at the Van Rensselaer Manor and the Beltrone Living Center for their wonderful care and attention given to Susan. She was the wife of the late Edward J. Banan; dear friend of Dr. James and Patricia Murphy, Robert, Amy and Ryan Murphy, Kathleen Murphy and James and Maureen Murphy. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral Mass on Wednesday, January 29, at 10 a.m. at St. Pius X Church (service in Chapel), 23 Crumitie Road, Loudonville. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Van Rensselaer Manor Patient Fund, 85 Bloomingrove Drive, Troy, NY 12180. Arrangements are by the Cummings Funeral Home in Watervliet. Condolence book at cummingsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 28, 2020