Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan J. (Fletcher) Pasquini. View Sign Service Information Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc. 490 Delaware Avenue Albany , NY 12209 (518)-463-1594 Send Flowers Obituary

Pasquini, Susan J. (Fletcher) NORTH GREENBUSH Susan J. Pasquini, 76, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 25, 2019, in the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany. Susan was born in Concord, N.H. on September 23, 1942, to Leeland (Bill) and Nadine (Milbury) Fletcher. She spent her early life in Exeter, N.H. before moving to Delmar, where she graduated from Bethlehem Central High School. Sue married the love of her life John "Jack" Pasquini on October 30, 1965, in St. James Church, Albany. They lived in Nassau for 51 years. Sue was predeceased by her parents; her brother Lew Fletcher in 2010; and sister Lynne Hilton in 2013. Sue is survived by her husband Jack; daughter Deanna (Gary) Dunn; son John F. (Juanita); and grandchildren, William and Molly Dunn and several nieces and nephews. Sue started work in accounting and as a legal secretary before retiring in 1998 as V.P. of Operations for a lobbying firm. She was also active in the Village of Nassau, helping to start the nursery school, assisting in the grade school reading program and being elected as the first woman trustee in the village's 200 year history where she acted as the assessor. She also was a town assessor for many years. Besides being a great innovative cook, she was also an acrylic painter whose talents were much remarked upon. Sue believed that strong family ties were most important in life and to keep these ties, for decades, she organized annual reunions for the rather large Pasquini family. She was the genealogist for many of the related families in her life and also spent much time traveling and researching records of her ancestors in Nova Scotia and Maine. Sue was the type of person who was able to maintain life long friendships, both with people she grew up with in New Hampshire and with neighbors, co-workers and other important people in her life. She was spontaneous and eager to try new things and often had to convince Jack to suspend his "two week notice" rule before trying new adventures. Sue loved traveling the southwest and seeing the natural beauty of the mountain and desert states. She was an avid reader of the Old West culture of cowboys and settlers. She loved all aspects of nature especially plants and birds and would let doves nest on our deck. Sue made the world a better place. Sue had a wonderful laugh and could instantly make new friends feel welcomed and appreciated. She often was sought for her advice and counsel and sometimes just to be a listener. She guided her children through the highs and lows of growing up and getting on with life. She had a way of calming people and helping them to see a path ahead. We've lost a wonderful and much loved lady. Sue said these words by Dee showed how she wanted to live - " I like to live on the edge; I like the view from above; I want to do what I want and what I want is to see for miles and miles and miles around; I like to live on the edge." The family would like to thank the sixth floor staff of St. Peter's Hospital and the Hospice staff for the care and kindness extended to Susan. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave., Albany on Saturday, July 27, from 2-5 p.m. Interment will be in the Nassau and Schodack Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Those who wish may send memorial contributions to the Bernard and Millie Duker Children's Hospital, 43 New Scotland Ave., MC19, Albany, NY, 12208. Online condolences may be offered at











Pasquini, Susan J. (Fletcher) NORTH GREENBUSH Susan J. Pasquini, 76, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 25, 2019, in the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany. Susan was born in Concord, N.H. on September 23, 1942, to Leeland (Bill) and Nadine (Milbury) Fletcher. She spent her early life in Exeter, N.H. before moving to Delmar, where she graduated from Bethlehem Central High School. Sue married the love of her life John "Jack" Pasquini on October 30, 1965, in St. James Church, Albany. They lived in Nassau for 51 years. Sue was predeceased by her parents; her brother Lew Fletcher in 2010; and sister Lynne Hilton in 2013. Sue is survived by her husband Jack; daughter Deanna (Gary) Dunn; son John F. (Juanita); and grandchildren, William and Molly Dunn and several nieces and nephews. Sue started work in accounting and as a legal secretary before retiring in 1998 as V.P. of Operations for a lobbying firm. She was also active in the Village of Nassau, helping to start the nursery school, assisting in the grade school reading program and being elected as the first woman trustee in the village's 200 year history where she acted as the assessor. She also was a town assessor for many years. Besides being a great innovative cook, she was also an acrylic painter whose talents were much remarked upon. Sue believed that strong family ties were most important in life and to keep these ties, for decades, she organized annual reunions for the rather large Pasquini family. She was the genealogist for many of the related families in her life and also spent much time traveling and researching records of her ancestors in Nova Scotia and Maine. Sue was the type of person who was able to maintain life long friendships, both with people she grew up with in New Hampshire and with neighbors, co-workers and other important people in her life. She was spontaneous and eager to try new things and often had to convince Jack to suspend his "two week notice" rule before trying new adventures. Sue loved traveling the southwest and seeing the natural beauty of the mountain and desert states. She was an avid reader of the Old West culture of cowboys and settlers. She loved all aspects of nature especially plants and birds and would let doves nest on our deck. Sue made the world a better place. Sue had a wonderful laugh and could instantly make new friends feel welcomed and appreciated. She often was sought for her advice and counsel and sometimes just to be a listener. She guided her children through the highs and lows of growing up and getting on with life. She had a way of calming people and helping them to see a path ahead. We've lost a wonderful and much loved lady. Sue said these words by Dee showed how she wanted to live - " I like to live on the edge; I like the view from above; I want to do what I want and what I want is to see for miles and miles and miles around; I like to live on the edge." The family would like to thank the sixth floor staff of St. Peter's Hospital and the Hospice staff for the care and kindness extended to Susan. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave., Albany on Saturday, July 27, from 2-5 p.m. Interment will be in the Nassau and Schodack Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Those who wish may send memorial contributions to the Bernard and Millie Duker Children's Hospital, 43 New Scotland Ave., MC19, Albany, NY, 12208. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union from July 26 to July 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close