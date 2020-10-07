1/1
Susan J. Sheldrick
1951 - 2020
Sheldrick, Susan J. STILLWATER Susan J. Sheldrick, 68, a longtime resident of Stillwater, died peacefully at the Washington Center in Argyle on March 20, 2020. Born in Niskayuna on November 30, 1951, she was the daughter of the late Gwendolyn Wagoner Zielinski. Sue worked as a saleswoman at the Sunglass Hut in the Colonie Center shopping mall for many years. She also worked the overnight shift at Cumberland Farms in Mechanicville for many years. Sue enjoyed camping trips with her family, especially to Virginia, where she enjoyed time on the beach. She was happiest just sitting, soaking up the sun. She also enjoyed hanging out on the water and liked fishing however she did not enjoy touching the fish! Around the house, she was an avid gardener. A generous person, Sue would give the shirt off her back to anyone in need. Throughout her life, Sue was the best mom she could be and after the birth of her grandson, became an amazing grandmother. Survivors include her faithful and loving daughter Ashley J. Sheldrick; cherished grandson Lucas Sheldrick; siblings, Judith Paige, Richard (Barbara) Zielinski, Kim Zielinski (John Tartaglia) and Rodney Zielinski; as well as her nephews, Nate, Zack, Aiden and Hayden Zielinski. Calling hours at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S. Main St., Mechanicville, will be held on Saturday, October 10, from 1-2:30 p.m. A funeral home service will follow beginning at 2:30 p.m. Wearing of masks will be mandatory and social distancing procedures will be in place during all services. During this difficult time, friends and family are encouraged to visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com for directions and to leave condolences, and share photos and special memories they have of Susan.




Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Calling hours
01:00 - 02:30 PM
DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc.
OCT
10
Funeral service
02:30 PM
DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc.
DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc.
39 South Main Street
Mechanicville, NY 12118
(518) 664-4500
