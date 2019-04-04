Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 449-7047
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
6:30 PM
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
Resources
Susan L. Towers-Bradwell Obituary
Towers-Bradwell, Susan L. NORTH GREENBUSH Susan L. Towers-Bradwell, 65, fell asleep with our Lord on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Susan was born in Glens Falls to David and Lois Towers. She was raised in Corinth and then moved to Albany and became a lifelong resident of the Capital District. Susan worked as a waitress before becoming a stay-at-home mother and homemaker. She was a wise and compassionate soul who was deeply loved and cherished by many. Everyone who came to know her would always profess to the loving, caring and warm nature of her spirit. Susan loved being a friend and counselor to those in need and had a natural ability to share comfort and support to those she cared about. Susan was a glowing example of the love of God. Susan was predeceased by her parents, David and Lois Towers; and her husband George Bradwell. She is survived by her son John (Wendy) Bradwell; her brother Timothy (Mary) Towers; her nephew Christopher Towers; George's daughters, Jeanne (Patrick) Fragomeni, Holly (Jeff) Gilbert and Stephanie Goertz; several cousins; and her beloved grandchildren, Patrick Jr. and Gillian Fragomeni, Victor, Faith, Vivienne and Jennavive Gilbert, Gavin and Garrett Goertz and Kylie Curran. Friends and relatives may celebrate Susan's life on Friday at 6:30 p.m. in the Wm. J Rockefeller Funeral Home, 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer. Friends may call prior to the celebration from 4-6:30 p.m.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 4, 2019
