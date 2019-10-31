Richter, Susan Lee SLINGERLANDS Susan Lee Richter, age 74, passed away at St. Peter's Hospital on October 30, 2019, after a long illness. Born on September 11, 1945, in Long Island to Sidney and Sylvia Rubin, she attended UFA in Utica, and graduated from Adelphi University in 1967. On August 20, 1967, she married Dr. Jeffrey A. Richter. After many years in Utica and New Hartford, Susan retired in Albany to be closer to her beloved grandchildren. Along with her husband of 52 years, survivors include her children, Matthew Richter of Loudonville and Stephanie Decristopharo of Niskayuna; her daughter-in-law, Esther and son-in-law, Richard; grandchildren, Lia Richter and Natalie Decristofaro; her brother, his wife, and their children, Lewis and Debbie Rubin; and her in-laws, David and Elaine Richter and their sons, Craig and Mark. Susan was preceded in death by her parents, Sylvia and Sid Rubin. Thanks to our family and friends for the wonderful support throughout this difficult time. A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, November 1, in the Independent Benevolent Cemetery, 260 Fuller Road. Relatives and friends are welcome for the service. Memorial contributions and donations are welcome at The American Kidney Fund at http://bit.ly/Slrkidney. For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 31, 2019