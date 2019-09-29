Frost, Susan Lynn TROY On Thursday, September 26, 2019, Susan Lynn Frost, at the of 62, passed away peacefully in her home from a courageous battle with ALS disease. Susan was born on December 7, 1956, in Hebron, N.Y. to Harold and Della Lois Frost. She was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Air Force. She spent most of her career in the human services field for Samaritan Hospital, Unity House, the MICA Clinic and as the executive director for C.O.P.E.S. Network. Later in life, she pursued one of her passions, traveling the states as a CDL truck driver. Susan loved spending time camping, fishing and boating with her family. She was an animal lover and had many beloved pets over the years, most recently, Poochie and Bugzy who she is now reunited with. Susan was preceded in death by her father, Harold, and her mother, Della Lois. She is survived by her loving partner, Cathryn Bowen, of 30 years and her two children, Nadine O'Connell (James) and Keri Rosher (Brian). She was "Gooma" to four grandchildren, Emily, Josie, Cora and Alaina. She is also survived by her siblings, John Michael Frost (Pam), Floyd Edwin Frost (Ruth), Sharon Martin (David), and James Frost (Betty), Nancy Wyse; and many nieces and nephews. Susan was wonderfully cared for by The Eddy, The Albany Stratton V.A., The ALS Foundation, Independent Living Services and Hospice of Rensselaer County. The family would like to extend special thanks to The Eddy staff, Amy, Martha, Chris, and loving V.A. Physician, Dr. Julie Phillips. A memorial service is planned for the spring of 2020. For online condolences please visit mcdonaldandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 29, 2019