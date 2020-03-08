Susan M. Conrad

Conrad, Susan M. SELKIRK Susan M. Conrad, 70, passed away suddenly on Friday, March 6, 2020, at home. She was the daughter of the late George and Edna Betz and a graduate of Colonie High School. Susan was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Survivors include her beloved husband of 50 years, David Conrad; daughters, Shay Conrad and Cindy Conrad; granddaughter, Mia Conrad; brother, George (Lisa) Betz; and many nieces and nephews. Susan was predeceased by her sisters, Mary Lou Cataldo and Nancy Latzo. Friends may call at the Babcock Funeral Home, Ravena on Monday, March 9 from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m.on Monday, March 10 at the funeral home with burial in Elmwood Cemetery, Selkirk. Contributions in memory of Susan may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12204.

Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 8, 2020
