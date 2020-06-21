Feiden, Susan M. ALBANY Susan M. Feiden, 68, peacefully passed away on June 17, 2020 at home. Born in Canton, N.Y., she was the middle daughter of the late Keith and Mary Mayhew; and sister to Donna, Nancy Mayhew, and Brian Mayhew. Susan is survived by her daughters, Leslie and Jessica Chaplin. She was predeceased by the love of her life, Robert Feiden, who passed away in 2015. In the 1990's, a mutual friend arranged for Susan and Bob to meet. Their shared love of cats, slot machines and of each other led to their 2003 Las Vegas wedding. Susan dedicated 45 years to Albany Medical Center Hospital, where she developed a strong and loving family there. Their love and kindness that was given in the hardest of times will be eternally grateful. Thank you so much. Calling hours will be held on June 23, from 5-7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made on Susan's behalf to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 21, 2020.