Mainville, Susan M. COHOES Susan M. Mainville, 64, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Born in Albany, Susan was the daughter of the late George H. and Lenora N. Paige. Susan recently retired from the New York State Higher Education Services Corporation. Susan is survived by her husband James F. Mainville; her sons, James (Desiree) Bowers of Rotterdam, Jason (Alysan) Bowers of Delmar, Jarrod (Ashley) Bowers of Whitehall and Christopher (Margaret) Bowers of Latham. She was the sister of Deborah (Richard) Langdon of Colonie and Nadine (Daniel) Scott of Ballston Spa. Susan was the very proud grandmother of Sidney Engelson, Kaiden Bowers, Madeline Bowers, Amelia Bowers, Landon Bowers, Zachary Bowers, Tyler Bowers, Connor Bowers, Olivia Bowers, Emma Bowers, Bentley Bowers and Jack Bowers. Susan is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and a grandnephew. She will be missed by her devoted Pekingese, Tuffy. Susan was predeceased by her siblings, Bonita Lynn Paige, Joseph Paige, and George H. Paige Jr.; and grandson Joshua Bowers. Relatives and friends may visit at the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte 32), Waterford on Sunday, June 7, from 2-4 p.m. Masks and social distancing will be observed. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Foundation Department of the Center for Disability Services, 314 S. Manning Blvd, Albany, NY, 12202. Arrangements are under the direction of the Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Cohoes. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit Fitzgeraldfuneralhomeltd.com.




Published in Albany Times Union from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
(518) 237-8296
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
