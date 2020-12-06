O'Connor, Sister Susan Marie CSJ LATHAM Sister Susan Marie O'Connor, CSJ (Sister Bridget Anne), 86, died on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, in St. Peter's Hospital, Albany. She had been a Sister of St. Joseph of Carondelet for the past 67 years. Sister Susan was born in Syracuse on April 10, 1934, daughter of the late Leo and Geraldine Hager O'Connor. Raised in Jordan, N.Y., she graduated from Eldridge Central School where she was a standout swimmer and was also an active member of St. Patrick's Parish. On March 19, 1953, Sister Susan entered the novitiate of the Sisters of St. Joseph in Troy, and professed final vows on August 15, 1960. Sister Susan received a bachelor's degree in chemistry from The College of Saint Rose in Albany, and a master's degree in religious studies from St. Charles Borromeo Seminary in Philadelphia. In her early years in ministry, Sister Susan taught in schools in the Albany and Syracuse Dioceses. After completing her master's degree in religious studies, Sister Susan began working in religious education in parishes in both dioceses and also taught Scripture and Catholic spirituality to adults. In addition, Sister Susan served the Sisters of St. Joseph as province archivist. Sister Susan was a kind, grateful woman whose life focused on love of God, devotion to family and community and service to others. She was full of life, vitality and enthusiasm and was ever willing to share her joy and hope with the world around her. She was blessed with the gift of experiencing something 100 times and always being able to see that moment with new eyes. Sister Susan enjoyed expressing her faith in praying with others, especially in charismatic prayer groups. She found great grace and many blessings as the assembled group prayed for the presence and gifts of the Holy Spirit in their lives. She also delighted in what was to her a perfect summer vacation: camping with a few friends in a serene, wooded setting and enjoying adventure, discovery and fun in a week of simpler, slower living! Sister Susan was a lifelong learner whose thirst for knowledge led her to pursue both formal and informal learning opportunities. Whether she was reflecting on a theological question, leading a discussion on Scripture or even exploring a chemistry problem, Sister Susan enjoyed the challenges of learning something new and approached such occasions with an open, curious mind and a deep respect for the wisdom of others. She embraced technology and digital experiences, even at an older age, because she viewed such tools as a means of keeping alive her zest for learning! Sister Susan is survived by her beloved family: her brothers, Michael and Thomas O'Connor; her sisters, Nancy Brown and Patricia Eide; her in-laws; many nieces and nephews and their families; and the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet. Due to the continued health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public visitation or funeral services for Sister Susan at this time. A memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. Please feel free to express online condolences by visiting sanvidgefuneralhome.com