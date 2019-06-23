Work, Susan Marie (Lawless) STEPHENTOWN Susan Marie (Lawless) Work passed away on June 16, 2019, due to a tragic accident. Susie was born on May 12, 1961, in Pittsfield, Mass. the daughter of late Joan Marie and Morgan Alton Lawless. Susie enjoyed gardening and being outdoors. She also loved spending time with her family and friends. Susie is survived by her loving companion, Randall Brooks; loving son Derek M Riello; brothers, Stephen Andrew and Kevin Michael (Tina); sister, Ellen Marie; and many loving nieces, nephews, friends and lifetime friend Mary Ann Saltarelli. Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. For online condolences please visit: TheRiverviewFuneralHome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on June 23, 2019