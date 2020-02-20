|
|
Grimm, Susan Murray CINCINNATI, Ohio Susan Murray Grimm, 77 of Damon Road in Cincinnati, and formerly of Highpointe Drive in Troy, died on Thursday, February 13, 2020, after a long illness. Born in Troy, she was daughter of the late Joseph Murray and Ruth Harty Murray; and beloved wife of the late Robert Grimm. She had resided in the Troy area most of her life and upon her retirement moved to Wells, Maine, returning to Troy after her husband passed away. She earned her bachelor's degree in education from The College of Saint Rose. Sue was a second grade teacher for 38 years at the Wynantskill Central School District, retiring in 1998. She was a member of New York State Retired Teachers. Survivors include a sister, Eileen E. (Raymond) Maslott of Cincinnati, Ohio; a nephew, Joseph Maslott; and a niece, Jill Hagen. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated in Our Lady of Victory Church, 55 North Lake Ave., Troy on Friday, March 6, at 9:30 a.m. with Reverend Samuel Bellafiore. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 20 to Mar. 4, 2020