Susan P. Bayly
Bayly, Susan P. TROY Susan P. Bayly, our amazing mom, devoted Nonnie, and treasured friend, died on October 30, 2020, at 71, with her daughters at her side. She was a spark, a bright light, fierce competitor, and a healing hand to so many people. She was incredibly proud to be a mom and grandmother and spent many hours watching her girls (and later grandchildren) play soccer, basketball, and baseball. She was a vocal spectator who wasn't shy about demonstrating how to kick a ball or run the bases from the sidelines. Susan was predeceased by her parents, Albina "Big Sue" DeMartino and Eugene Broderick; her brother, Robert Broderick; her in-laws, Etta Mae and Tex Bayly; and her beloved husband, George "Terry" Bayly. She is survived by her daughters, Nicole (Steve) Bayly of Rochester and Megan (Chris) Brown of Troy; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Luis, Damon, Amanda, Naheem, Heather, Kevin, Brian, Terry, Karnage, and Marcus of Rochester and Lucas and Ansley of Troy; and great-granddaughter Skyler of Rochester. Susan is also survived by her sister, Judith Mussi of Cohoes; brother, Tom (Kathy) Broderick of Eagle Mills; her close friends, Geri and Michael Tymeson; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. Her family has decided to postpone services at this time until we can celebrate her life the way she wanted. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her name to/or adopt a family for the holidays from the Unity House of Troy.


Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 3, 2020.
