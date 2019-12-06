|
Milos, Susan Rae Surprenant POESTENKILL Susan Rae Surprenant Milos, 54 beloved wife of Joseph A. Milos for 35 years, passed away peacefully while surrounded by loved ones, on December 4, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital after a courageous battle with breast cancer. Sue was born in Troy and was the daughter of Richard and Gail Crandall Surprenant. She lived most of her life in Troy and was a graduate of Troy High School, class of 1983. After attending H.V.C.C., Sue worked for a computer gaming company, Travelers Insurance Company, MDG, St. Jude's School, Saint Gobain in Poestenkill along with taking time out to raise her two amazing children. She was currently working for St. Mary's Cancer Treatment Center and Samaritan Hospital Radiation Oncology Department where she found a dream job and adored coworkers that enabled her to help others battling cancer. Sue's unique sense of humor, love for her family and friends, and passion for fun will be tremendously missed by all who came in contact with her. Sue was always a proud and dedicated mother to her son Joseph and daughter Kristie who have impressed all with their love and devotion by helping their parents during a very difficult time. Besides her loving husband, parents and children, Sue is survived by her brother Richard Surprenant (Susan); sister Lynda Williams (Dale); aunts, Cheryl Pollock (Jim), Virginia Crandall (Scott), Cindy Leonard (Bob) and Gladys Ryan; nieces and nephew, Nikolas and Emma Surprenant, Shane, Jessie and Hannah Williams, John, Haley, Ryan and Morgan Milos. Also surviving are her brothers-in-law, Timothy Milos (Melissa) and John Milos; sister-in-law Maryann Fitzgerald (Warren) and many cousins. Sue was predeceased by her grandparents, Naomi and Cornelius Crandall, Gladys and Phillip Surprenant; uncles, Philip Surprenant (Sue), David Ryan, Hugh Logsdon and John Leonard; and beloved nephew and godson Ryan Williams. Sue's family would like to extend special thanks to Jimmy and Krissy Molesky and all of the nurses and doctors at St. Peter's Health Partners who worked tirelessly on the front lines during her battle. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Sue's family at the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford on Saturday from 2-5 p.m. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Hildegard Medicus Cancer Center, 1300 Massachusetts Ave., Troy, NY, 12180. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 6, 2019