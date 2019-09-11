Guest Book View Sign Service Information Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 2013 Broadway Watervliet , NY 12189-2225 (518)-273-3223 Send Flowers Obituary

Fitzpatrick, Susan Riley WATERVLIET Susan Riley Fitzpatrick, age 65, lost a valiant battle with Alzheimer's Disease on Sunday, September 8, 2019. A lifelong resident of Watervliet, she was the daughter of the late William and Mary Janet (Rogers) Riley. She married her high school sweetheart, William (Fitzie) Fitzpatrick, with whom she shared 46 years of marriage. Sue was a graduate of St. Brigid's Catholic School, Watervliet High School, class of '71, H.V.C.C., and Sage Colleges. She retired in May 2011 from the N.Y.S. Bar Association as an executive assistant after 29 years. Sue loved to vacation with her family as often as possible in Cape Cod and Wilmington, N.C. Survivors in addition to her husband include daughter, Sara Egan and her husband Scott, daughter, Kate Parvin and her husband Ed; grandchildren, Halee and Logan Egan and Julia Parvin; and brother, Mike Riley and his wife Michele, and brother Jeff Riley; along with her aunt, Marge Abbot, and her aunt, Jeanne Keis, and many cousins and close friends. We appreciate the love, support, and prayers of family and friends over the past several years. The family would also like to thank her many caregivers that allowed her to remain at home during her illness and the staff at Albany Medical Center on the sixth floor (Vascular Surgery) of building C. Private services will be held for close family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sue's memory may be made to The , 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205 or the YWCA Northeastern New York, Women and Family Services, 44 Washington Avenue, Schenectady, NY, 12305. Condolence book at







