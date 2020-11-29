1/1
Sereikis, Susan RAVENA Susan Sereikis, 63, passed away on November 18, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Hackensack, N.J. to the late Daniel and Isabel Abate. Susan lived in the Ravena area for many years. She went to The College of Saint Rose and earned a nursing degree. She worked for Albany County, the state of New York and retired from the V.A. Hospital in Albany. She is survived by her husband, Robert; sister, Linda (Steve) Cofini; brother, Raymond (Lois) Abate; children, Kerri (Alex) Acosta, Eric Brugeman, Andrew Sereikis, Daniel Sereikis and Elizabeth Sereikis; cherished grandchildren, Emma Brugeman and Preston Acosta; and several nieces and nephews. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Susan's name to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204.




Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 29, 2020.
