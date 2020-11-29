My most sincere condolences go out to the family of Susan, namely her husband Bob, sister, Linda, brother, Raymond, children, Kerri, Eric Brugman, Andrew, Daniel, Elizabeth Sereikis; cherished grandchildren, Emma Brugeman and Preston Acosta, and families.

O God, whose mercies cannot be numbered: Accept our prayers on behalf of thy servant Susan Sereikis and grant her an entrance into the land of light and joy, in the fellowship of thy saints; through Jesus Christ thy Son our Lord, who liveth and reigneth with thee and the Holy Spirit, one God, now and for ever. Amen.



SAFELY HOME



I am home in Heaven, dear ones;

Oh so happy and so bright!

There is perfect joy and beauty

In this everlasting light.

All the pain and grief is over,

Every restless tossing passed;

I am now at peace forever,

Safely home in Heaven at last.

Did you wonder I so calmly

Trod the valley of the shade?

Oh, but Jesus' love illumined

Every dark and fearful glade.

And He came Himself to meet me

In that way so hard to tread;

And with Jesus' arm to lean on,

Could I have one doubt or dread?

Then you must not grieve so sorely,

For I love you dearly still,

Try to look beyond earth's shadows,

Pray to trust our Father's will.

There is work still waiting for you,

So you must not idly stand;

Do it now, while life remains,

You shall rest in Jesus' land.

When that work is all completed,

He will gently call you Home;

Oh, the rapture of that meeting,

Oh, the joy to see you come !

Tony Toscino

Friend