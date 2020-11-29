1/1
Susan Sereikis
Sereikis, Susan RAVENA Susan Sereikis, 63, passed away on November 18, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Hackensack, N.J. to the late Daniel and Isabel Abate. Susan lived in the Ravena area for many years. She went to The College of Saint Rose and earned a nursing degree. She worked for Albany County, the state of New York and retired from the V.A. Hospital in Albany. She is survived by her husband, Robert; sister, Linda (Steve) Cofini; brother, Raymond (Lois) Abate; children, Kerri (Alex) Acosta, Eric Brugeman, Andrew Sereikis, Daniel Sereikis and Elizabeth Sereikis; cherished grandchildren, Emma Brugeman and Preston Acosta; and several nieces and nephews. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Susan's name to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204.




Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Babcock Funeral Home Inc
19 Pulver Ave
Ravena, NY 12143
(518) 756-8333
November 29, 2020
My most sincere condolences go out to the family of Susan, namely her husband Bob, sister, Linda, brother, Raymond, children, Kerri, Eric Brugman, Andrew, Daniel, Elizabeth Sereikis; cherished grandchildren, Emma Brugeman and Preston Acosta, and families.
O God, whose mercies cannot be numbered: Accept our prayers on behalf of thy servant Susan Sereikis and grant her an entrance into the land of light and joy, in the fellowship of thy saints; through Jesus Christ thy Son our Lord, who liveth and reigneth with thee and the Holy Spirit, one God, now and for ever. Amen.

SAFELY HOME

I am home in Heaven, dear ones;
Oh so happy and so bright!
There is perfect joy and beauty
In this everlasting light.
All the pain and grief is over,
Every restless tossing passed;
I am now at peace forever,
Safely home in Heaven at last.
Did you wonder I so calmly
Trod the valley of the shade?
Oh, but Jesus' love illumined
Every dark and fearful glade.
And He came Himself to meet me
In that way so hard to tread;
And with Jesus' arm to lean on,
Could I have one doubt or dread?
Then you must not grieve so sorely,
For I love you dearly still,
Try to look beyond earth's shadows,
Pray to trust our Father's will.
There is work still waiting for you,
So you must not idly stand;
Do it now, while life remains,
You shall rest in Jesus' land.
When that work is all completed,
He will gently call you Home;
Oh, the rapture of that meeting,
Oh, the joy to see you come !
Tony Toscino
Friend
