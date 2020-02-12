|
Bombardier, Susanne BERLIN Susanne Bombardier, 72 of Berlin, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020, after a brief illness. Susanne was born in Albany, the daughter of the late James and the late Nancy (Turner) Larkins. She was a former employee of Evergreen Commons Nursing home. Susanne loved spending time with family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and going out to see her husband Joe play in his band. She was predeceased by her husband Joseph Bombardier Jr.; daughter Mary Christina Bombardier; sister Patricia Larkins Jones; and brother James Larkins Jr. Survivors include her children, Shari (Joe) Cade, Judith (John) Diamond, Sandra (Henry LaFountain) Plura, Michael Bombardier, Tracy (Mike) Meyette, William Bombardier, and Richard (Tia Whitten) Bombardier; and siblings, Linda (Thomas) Aldrich, John (Sandy) Larkins, Daniel (Marilyn) Larkins, Timothy Larkins, June Larkins. She is also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her memorial calling hours on Saturday from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m. Spring interment will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery, Colonie In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Susanne's name to the .
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 12, 2020