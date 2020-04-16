Valigorsky, Susanne C. ALBANY Susanne C. Valigorsky, 62, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. Susanne was born in Ticonderoga, N.Y., daughter of the late Barbara Gorman and James W. Lang. She was a graduate of Cohoes High School. Susanne is survived by, and will be lovingly remembered by, her children: Robert Valigorsky, Jr., Tarra Valigorsky and Andrea Giles; her life partner, Donald Gregoire; her siblings: Christine Need, Kathleen Dame, James and David Lang, Francis and Patrick Gorman; grandchildren: Corie Vautrin, Robert Valigorsky, III, Steven Higgins and Valerie Russell. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. No funeral service is planned at this time. For online condolences please visit: SimpleChoicesCremation.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 16, 2020