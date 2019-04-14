Sheldon, Suzanne I. SCHENECTADY Suzanne I. Sheldon passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019, at Capstone Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was 101. Born on January 2, 1918, in Chicago, she was the daughter of the late Nathaniel Jackson and Grace (Clark) Scott. During World War II, Suzanne worked on the Manhattan Project. She was a communicant of the First Reformed Church of Schenectady. She was an avid bridge player and enjoyed arranging flowers. She formerly resided at the Glen Eddy on Consaul Road where she made many friends. Sue retired from the Legal Department at Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory in 1985. Survivors include her daughter, Suzanne "Lisa" (Doug) Babcock of Latham and their children, Wendy Babcock and Carrie (Marty) Baranski; as well as a great-grandson Jacob Baranski and several nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Philoklea; and longtime friend Bob Templeton. A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17, in the First Reformed Church of Schenectady in the Poling Chapel. Family and friends are invited. Kindly consider a donation to the First Reformed Church of Schenectady, 8 North Church St., Schenectady, NY, 12305, the Animal Protective Foundation of Schenectady, 63 Maple Ave., Scotia, NY, 12302, or the Schenectady County Public Library, 99 Clinton St., Schenectady, NY, 12305 in loving memory of Suzanne Sheldon. Online remembrances may be made at www.jonesfh.net
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Suzanne I. Sheldon.
Jones Funeral Home Inc
1503 Union Street
Schenectady, NY 12309
(518) 346-3881
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 14, 2019