DiMura, Suzanne L. CASTLETON Suzanne L. DiMura, age 71, passed away peacefully on March 23, 2019, surrounded by her family. Born on September 29, 1947, Sue was the daughter of Michael and Harriet Nolan. On April 27, 1968 she married Philip G. DiMura, a blessed union of over 50 years. Sue is survived by her husband Philip of Castleton; her children, Jennifer (Christopher)) McTarnaghan of Castleton, Kristin (James) Seaman of East Greenbush, and Philip (Daniel) DiMura of Albany. Sue was a devoted grandmother to her grandchildren, Zachary and Blake Seaman, and Ryan and Eve McTarnaghan. She will be dearly missed by her mother, Harriet Nolan; brother, Daniel (Mariann) Nolan; sisters, Nancy (David) Willimott, and Mary Ann (Joseph) Doerr; her mother-in-law, Jennie DiMura; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Joseph (Jane) DiMura, Angela (James) DiMura, and Michael (Angela) DiMura; and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her father, Michael Nolan; and father-in-law, Joseph DiMura. Sue enjoyed her years of retirement with her husband, from daily routines and dining out to their yearly trips to Maine and Florida. Family was her life. She cherished her daily conversations with her mother and loved and adored spending time with her grandchildren. Working for 28 years with St. Peter's Albany Obstetrics and Gynecology, Sue will be missed by many former colleagues and friends, especially her childhood friend Tina LoVullo. As per Sue's wishes, there will be no public calling hours. A private burial will be held for family. Donations can be made in Suzanne's name to .
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 29, 2019