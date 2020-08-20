1/
Suzanne Lee Podoba
Podoba, Suzanne Lee NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. Suzanne Lee Podoba died peacefully on Saturday, August 15, 2020. She was the wife of the late Joseph M. Podoba; daughter of the late Eugene and Marguerite Dwyer Britton; and sister of the late Henry Britton. Suzanne was the mother of Michael (Noelle) Podoba and Michelle (Steve) Clark; and grandmother of Andrew and Madeleine Clark. Suzanne had a full life and shared it with family and friends (and strangers who she was never bashful in engaging), whether as the beloved East Greenbush library's "story lady," traveling in Cape Cod, Saratoga and abroad, volunteering with many different organizations, at church (both Grace Fellowship in Latham or Barefoot Church in North Myrtle Beach) - wherever she was, she was always on the go and encouraged all those around her to get up and go with her. These past 21 years she spent living in North Myrtle Beach and thankfully, her last three months, here in the Capital District region, two months living in her beloved Saratoga before finally coming home to rest with her son and daughter-in-law in East Nassau. She will be missed by all who knew her. Many thanks and gratitude to the wonderful people at the Saratoga and Rensselaer Community Hospice who provided guidance, kindness and wonderful care. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private. If you would like, please send remembrances (cards, notes, etc.) to the family at 138 Town Garage Road, East Nassau, NY, 12062. Visit perrykomdat.com for a private guestbook.




Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 20, 2020.
1 entry
August 20, 2020
Michael,

My sincere condolences on your Mom's transition. Lifting you and yours in prayer during this difficult time.

Michele B.
