Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Suzanne M. Waltz. View Sign Service Information McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen Street Albany , NY 12206 (518)-489-0188 Send Flowers Obituary

Waltz, Suzanne M. ALBANY Suzanne Marie DeMouth Waltz, 73, passed away at St. Peter's Hospital on April 17, 2020, of complications following a heart attack. Born in Newburgh, she lived in Warwick, before moving with family to Albany. A 1964 graduate of Mercy High School, she married Craig R. Waltz Sr. in 1965, and was thereafter a lifelong Albany resident. Suzanne was a force of nature: groundshaker, shatterer of glass ceilings, committed feminist, LGBT ally long before it was fashionable. She never backed down from a bully nor faltered in the face of the cruel. She won over the bitterest adversaries by being equal parts relentless and generous of heart. She believed public and community service were a calling, and intelligence and education bring responsibility, not privilege. A Union leader at CSEA (DMV Local 674 president) and NYSDOL PEF division leader, the Capital District Solidarity Committee, and the Capital District Area Labor Federation, she was one of the state's first female Public Employees Safety and Health Inspectors. She championed workers' rights to a safe workplace, leading the call for legislation on VDT safety and ergonomic equipment, co-creating One Person Plowing Safety Protocols for NYSDOT, and training and lobbying for legislation to prevent workplace violence. Community was important for Suzanne, from her youth as a "Polio Pioneer" to 20 plus years of service in the Albany county Democratic Party as the Ninth Ward deputy ward leader and committee-person in the Eigth and Ninth Wards. She was past president of Albany Vanguard, Women's Club of Albany board member, Ten Broeck Mansion docent, Guilderland Garden Club member, co-founder of Norman's Kill N.A., founding member of Helderberg N.A. and assistant scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 33. Suzanne was an active member of Mater Christi parish, a Sisters of Mercy associate, and member of the Peace and Justice Committee. An accomplished photographer, her work was published in the book Unseen America and displayed at the Guggenheim Museum and the National Gallery. She received the "Bread and Roses" Award for promoting the cause of women in the Labor movement and the Polly Noonan Award recognizing her as a "Woman of Distinction." Suzanne loved the "Mercy Girls" luncheons, "Tuesdays on the Porch" with Women's Club friends, antiquing, cooking, concerts of all kinds, trips to the ocean, the Adirondacks, Ireland and the Newport Flower Show with son Craig. Animals were among her greatest loves and she never forgot the name of any dog she met, always having a treat for all. She rescued numerous cats and dogs, supported rescue organizations, and worked for improvements to the Hartmann Rd. Dog Park and signage to reduce deer deaths along Upper New Scotland Road. She is survived by son Craig R. (Terry) Waltz Jr.; siblings, Victor (Kristen) Demouth, Madelon McManus, Melanie Ball, James DeMouth, and Thomas DeMouth; nieces and nephews, Bridget (Dan) Byrnes, John McManus, Victor (Courtney) DeMouth, Nicole DeMouth, Dylan and Seychelle Ball; four grandnieces and nephews; uncle Norman J. Demouth; cousins, Ivar and Louis Bauer, Debbie and Ryan Hallissey, Donald Drew, Jill Ayers Moering; dog Joey; cats, Jackson, Sacco and Vanzetti; and many long-term friends and neighbors including friends of over 50 years, Sheila Jordan and Nancy (Jim) Thomson. The family thanks the doctors, nurses, and support staff of St. Peter's Hospital who worked tirelessly on Suzanne's behalf under incredible circumstances; and the friendship, guidance, and care of Dr. Sean P. Roche and his team from Albany Family Practice. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family service will be held at McVeigh Funeral Home followed by a graveside service in St. Agnes Cemetery. A full celebration of Suzanne's life will be held after restrictions are lifted. Those wishing to make a contribution in Suzanne's memory may do so to Ten Broeck Mansion, Women's Club of Albany, Albany Vanguard, or Cathedral In Bloom c/o The Enchanted Florist. Condolences may also be directed to the family at 1 Fairway Court, Albany, NY, 12208. To leave a messge for the family, please visit







Waltz, Suzanne M. ALBANY Suzanne Marie DeMouth Waltz, 73, passed away at St. Peter's Hospital on April 17, 2020, of complications following a heart attack. Born in Newburgh, she lived in Warwick, before moving with family to Albany. A 1964 graduate of Mercy High School, she married Craig R. Waltz Sr. in 1965, and was thereafter a lifelong Albany resident. Suzanne was a force of nature: groundshaker, shatterer of glass ceilings, committed feminist, LGBT ally long before it was fashionable. She never backed down from a bully nor faltered in the face of the cruel. She won over the bitterest adversaries by being equal parts relentless and generous of heart. She believed public and community service were a calling, and intelligence and education bring responsibility, not privilege. A Union leader at CSEA (DMV Local 674 president) and NYSDOL PEF division leader, the Capital District Solidarity Committee, and the Capital District Area Labor Federation, she was one of the state's first female Public Employees Safety and Health Inspectors. She championed workers' rights to a safe workplace, leading the call for legislation on VDT safety and ergonomic equipment, co-creating One Person Plowing Safety Protocols for NYSDOT, and training and lobbying for legislation to prevent workplace violence. Community was important for Suzanne, from her youth as a "Polio Pioneer" to 20 plus years of service in the Albany county Democratic Party as the Ninth Ward deputy ward leader and committee-person in the Eigth and Ninth Wards. She was past president of Albany Vanguard, Women's Club of Albany board member, Ten Broeck Mansion docent, Guilderland Garden Club member, co-founder of Norman's Kill N.A., founding member of Helderberg N.A. and assistant scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 33. Suzanne was an active member of Mater Christi parish, a Sisters of Mercy associate, and member of the Peace and Justice Committee. An accomplished photographer, her work was published in the book Unseen America and displayed at the Guggenheim Museum and the National Gallery. She received the "Bread and Roses" Award for promoting the cause of women in the Labor movement and the Polly Noonan Award recognizing her as a "Woman of Distinction." Suzanne loved the "Mercy Girls" luncheons, "Tuesdays on the Porch" with Women's Club friends, antiquing, cooking, concerts of all kinds, trips to the ocean, the Adirondacks, Ireland and the Newport Flower Show with son Craig. Animals were among her greatest loves and she never forgot the name of any dog she met, always having a treat for all. She rescued numerous cats and dogs, supported rescue organizations, and worked for improvements to the Hartmann Rd. Dog Park and signage to reduce deer deaths along Upper New Scotland Road. She is survived by son Craig R. (Terry) Waltz Jr.; siblings, Victor (Kristen) Demouth, Madelon McManus, Melanie Ball, James DeMouth, and Thomas DeMouth; nieces and nephews, Bridget (Dan) Byrnes, John McManus, Victor (Courtney) DeMouth, Nicole DeMouth, Dylan and Seychelle Ball; four grandnieces and nephews; uncle Norman J. Demouth; cousins, Ivar and Louis Bauer, Debbie and Ryan Hallissey, Donald Drew, Jill Ayers Moering; dog Joey; cats, Jackson, Sacco and Vanzetti; and many long-term friends and neighbors including friends of over 50 years, Sheila Jordan and Nancy (Jim) Thomson. The family thanks the doctors, nurses, and support staff of St. Peter's Hospital who worked tirelessly on Suzanne's behalf under incredible circumstances; and the friendship, guidance, and care of Dr. Sean P. Roche and his team from Albany Family Practice. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family service will be held at McVeigh Funeral Home followed by a graveside service in St. Agnes Cemetery. A full celebration of Suzanne's life will be held after restrictions are lifted. Those wishing to make a contribution in Suzanne's memory may do so to Ten Broeck Mansion, Women's Club of Albany, Albany Vanguard, or Cathedral In Bloom c/o The Enchanted Florist. Condolences may also be directed to the family at 1 Fairway Court, Albany, NY, 12208. To leave a messge for the family, please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close