Hillman, Suzanne Vivian TROY Suzanne Vivian Hillman, 78 of Troy, passed away on January 28, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Cohoes, on November 11, 1941, and was the beloved daughter of the late Thomas J. McGrath Sr. and Regina Vivian O'Day. She was formerly married to the late Richard P. Hillman Sr. and is survived by her children: Richard P. Hillman Jr. of Menands, Christopher T. Hillman (Margaret) of Landisville, N.J., Amy E. DeWitt (Walter) of Watervliet, Scott T. Hillman of Falls Church, Va., and Heather A. Reina (Dominic) of Lake Wylie, S.C. She is also survived by her older brothers, John M. McGrath and Thomas J. McGrath Jr.; as well as six grandchildren. She gained her degree in the '60s and joined the American Association of University Women soon after and then worked for New York Governor Nelson Rockefeller as a secretary. She then left the workforce to raise her family and slowly re-entered the workforce in the mid '80s. She concluded her working life at the Dept. of Aging for the state of New York in Ballston Spa. She pursued a lifelong interest in gardening until physical limitations took their toll. She was also an avid reader. Calling hours will be on Monday, February 3, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Frank P. McDonald & Son Funeral Home, 870 Second Ave. (124th and 125th Streets) in Troy. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 p.m. on Monday in Saint Augustine's Church in Troy. The interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery in Cohoes. For online condolences please visit mcdonaldandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 1, 2020