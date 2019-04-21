Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Suzette T. Miller. View Sign

Miller, Suzette T. OCEAN VIEW, N.J. Suzette Tremblay Miller of Ocean View, N.J., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Daughter of the late Maureen Glenn Tremblay, Suzette had been a longtime resident of Sea Isle City, N.J. before her relocation to Ocean View. After attending Ocean City High School, Suzette graduated from Stockton College with a B.A. in Social Work. Suzette is survived by her husband, John Miller; her sisters, Justine Harkins of Steelmantown, N.J., and Terese Tremblay of Mays Landing, N.J.; and her nieces, Maureen D. Harkins and Maxine M. Harkins. She is survived by her uncles, Owen M. Glenn and Thomas Glenn Jr. (Vera) of Albany, N.Y.;and cousins Jay Glenn (Tricia), Brian Glenn (Michelle) and Lee Glenn. Suzette's family is grateful to the doctors and staff of Shore Memorial Dialysis Center in Somers Point, N.J., who diligently cared for her needs; to the staff of Holy Redeemer Hospice for their compassionate care; and in particular to Dr. Robert Goldberg of Somers Point Suzette's oncologist, for his compassionate insight and understanding. The family wishes to acknowledge Ronald Miller for his special kindness to Suzette and Lane Miller as well for his kindness. The family wishes to acknowledge and to thank Judith Winter for being Suzette's longtime caregiver, when needed, and to the late Jacqueline Levine for being Suzette's confidante and mentor. Portia Tremblay is also acknowledged for her faithful attention to Suzette's needs. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that those who wish might contribute to the Beacon Animal Rescue, 701 Butter Road, Ocean View, NJ 08230. A celebration of the life of Suzette will be offered at Mass at Our Lady of the Americas Shrine Church, 273 Central Avenue, Albany, on Tuesday, April 23 at 10 a.m., with a visiting hour beginning at 9 a.m. Interment at Our Lady of Angels Cemetery will be private. To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit







