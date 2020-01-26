Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sydney Henry George Allen Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers In Memoriam

Allen, Sydney Henry George Jr. SLINGERLANDS Sydney Henry George Allen, Jr. of Slingerlands, retired Professor of Biochemistry at the Albany Medical College and resident of the Beverwyck Retirement Community died January 24, 2020. He was 90. Born in Cambridge, Mass. August 26, 1929, he was the son of Dorothy and Sidney Allen. He was educated in Somerville, Mass. public schools and graduated from Tufts University in 1951. Following graduate studies in microbiology at the University of Massachusetts, he received a Ph.D. in microbiology from Purdue University in 1957. After a short stint on the faculty of the University of Connecticut in Storrs, he was a post-doctoral fellow in the biochemistry department at Case Western Reserve Medical School in Cleveland, Ohio. Dr. Allen was a faculty member at the Albany Medical College for 35 years, retiring in 1998 as professor of biochemistry. He not only taught in the medical curriculum but also in the graduate school and the nurse anesthetist program. He trained many students in his laboratory and his research resulted in the publication of many scientific papers on enzyme structure and function. Dr. Allen helped establish the faculty organization at the College and served on many other faculty committees. In retirement he served on the admissions committee of the college. He enjoyed camping and canoeing in the Adirondack Park as well as downhill and cross-country skiing. After retirement, he bought a small camp on Hoel Pond in the Adirondacks. He had an abiding interest in opera, classical music, and theater. He was an active member of the First Unitarian Universalist Society of Albany, serving as its president in the 1980's and on the board of the St. Lawrence district of the UUA. George is survived by his wife, the former Jane D. Potter, wife of 68 years; two sons, Brian T. Allen of Bolton Landing, and James S. Allen of New York City; a sister, Doris L. Aylward of Camden, S.C.; and one grandson, Matthew T. Allen. He has donated his body to the Anatomical Gift Program of Albany Medical College. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.



