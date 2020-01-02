|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sydney W. Thomas.
|
|
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc.
|
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
7:00 PM
View Map
DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc.
Thomas, Sydney W. STILLWATER Sydney W. Thomas, 92 of Kellogg Road, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of December 30, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Conifer, N.Y. on January 1, 1927, son of the late Paul and Lucille Thomas, Syd served with the U.S. Navy Seabees in the Pacific during World War II where he enlisted at the age of 17. After being discharged from the military, he operated a dry kiln for the Emporium Forestry Company/Heywood-Wakefield Furniture of Conifer. He was the Troy sales manager for Prudential Ins Co. for 23 years, retiring in 1982. During his retirement Syd spent his time woodworking, making violins, creating one of a kind keepsakes for family and friends as well as spending numerous hours tending to his beloved dahlias. A true patriot, Syd was an active member of the American Legion Post 91, VFW Post 6328, the Seabees Island X-10 vets groups. He was predeceased by the love of his life of 56 years Mary (Tess) Sullivan Thomas; as well as his sister Ellen Mae Gensel; and brothers, Paul and Mervin Thomas. He is survived by his devoted children, Christine (Richard) Robbins of Stillwater, Timothy Thomas of Eunice, La and Kathleen (John) Merry of Queensbury; grandchildren, Amy, Todd, Matthew, Erin, Sarah, Jennifer, Kristina Joanna, and Steven; great-grandchildren, Ryan, Isabelle, Jacob, Jayden, Jenna, Lila, Kayden, Catherine, Davis and Genevieve; along with many beloved nieces and nephews. A sincere thank you to the staff at The Wesley - Hathorn Building, 2nd floor. Calling hours at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S. Main St., Mechanicville on Friday, January 3, from 4-7 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Wesley Foundation, 131 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866 or The Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Rd., Albany, NY, 12205 in memory of Sydney Thomas. To leave condolences and for directions visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 2, 2020
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|