Sylma E. Rockefeller

Service Information
Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, Mechanicville - Mechanicville
319 Park Avenue
Mechanicville, NY
12118
(518)-664-3731
Calling hours
Sunday, May 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, Mechanicville - Mechanicville
319 Park Avenue
Mechanicville, NY 12118
Funeral service
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Luke's On the Hill
40 McBride Road
Mechanicville, NY
Burial
Following Services
Hudson View Cemetery
Mechanicville, NY
Obituary
Rockefeller, Sylma E. MECHANICVILLE After 98 years, 10 months, and 10 days; the soul of Sylma E. Rockefeller slipped from the earth in the presence of her daughter and son-in-law, Sylma E. and Arthur D. LeBlanc on May 2, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, Gilbert E. and Mary R. (Hatlee) Smith; her husband, Willis F. Rockefeller; and her sister Minnie J. and husband Carl Faulkner; as well as their son Carl G. Faulkner. Survivors in addition to her daughter include her grandsons, Jeffery S., Gregory J., and Michael A. LeBlanc; a granddaughter, Jane M. and husband Paul R. Hurley; and great-granddaughters, Laura E. and Genevieve M. Hurley. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, May 5, at The Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, 319 Park Ave., Mechanicville from 1 - 4 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Monday, May 6, at 10 a.m. in St. Luke's On the Hill, 40 McBride Road, Mechanicville with Father David Haig officiating. Burial will follow in the Hudson View Cemetery, Mechanicville in the family plot. Memorial contributions in Mrs. Rockefeller's memory may be made to St. Luke's On the Hill Building Fund, 40 McBride Road, Mechanicville, NY, 12118. Online remembrances at chasesmithfamily.com

Published in Albany Times Union on May 4, 2019
bullet Smith
