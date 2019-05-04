Rockefeller, Sylma E. MECHANICVILLE After 98 years, 10 months, and 10 days; the soul of Sylma E. Rockefeller slipped from the earth in the presence of her daughter and son-in-law, Sylma E. and Arthur D. LeBlanc on May 2, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, Gilbert E. and Mary R. (Hatlee) Smith; her husband, Willis F. Rockefeller; and her sister Minnie J. and husband Carl Faulkner; as well as their son Carl G. Faulkner. Survivors in addition to her daughter include her grandsons, Jeffery S., Gregory J., and Michael A. LeBlanc; a granddaughter, Jane M. and husband Paul R. Hurley; and great-granddaughters, Laura E. and Genevieve M. Hurley. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, May 5, at The Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, 319 Park Ave., Mechanicville from 1 - 4 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Monday, May 6, at 10 a.m. in St. Luke's On the Hill, 40 McBride Road, Mechanicville with Father David Haig officiating. Burial will follow in the Hudson View Cemetery, Mechanicville in the family plot. Memorial contributions in Mrs. Rockefeller's memory may be made to St. Luke's On the Hill Building Fund, 40 McBride Road, Mechanicville, NY, 12118. Online remembrances at chasesmithfamily.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 4, 2019