Frydel, Sylvester A. III MECHANICVILLE Sylvester A. Frydel III, 63 of George Thompson Road, died peacefully at home Wednesday evening, December 11, 2019, surrounded by his loving family and friends. Born in Troy on June 5, 1956, the son of Sylvester Frydel Jr. of Mechanicville and the late Rose Verdile Frydel, he was a 1974 graduate of Mechanicville High School. Cy worked as a sheet metal fabricator and welder for Albany Steel for many years. He was a member of the Sheet Metal Workers Union Local 83 in Albany. Cy loved being on his Harley motorcycle. He had a small collection of them that he cherished. He enjoyed traveling while on bike to various locations, especially trips up to the camp at Schroon Lake. He was an avid fisherman and a tremendous cook. He was a member of the American Legion Riders Post 1644, and the Mechanicville Stillwater Elks Lodge 1403. Survivors in addition to his father include his daughter Jammie Fisher (Russell Arceneaux); his son Scott (Kim) Frydel; grandchildren, Hailie and Saige Fisher and Alexandra and Seth Frydel; loving companion Charlene Landry and her family, Jennifer Landry, Melissa and Jeffrey Scherl, Arianna and Gianna; his siblings, Gaile (Timothy) Bliss, Laura (Vincent) Barber, and Suzanne (Thomas) Marcy; the mother of his children Susan Frydel; and several nieces and nephews. Also, special friends and helpful caregivers Jim and Jess Austin, John Wortz; and his camping buddy Karen Giroux along with many other friends. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, December 15, from 2-5 p.m. at the DeVito- Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S. Main St., Mechanicville. A funeral home service will be held following the calling hours starting at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NYOH Community Cancer Foundation, 449 Route 146, Suite 101, Clifton Park, NY, 12065 in memory of Sylvester Frydel III. For directions and to express condolences, please visit devito-salvadorefh.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 13, 2019