Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sylvester D. Shields. View Sign Service Information Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc. 490 Delaware Avenue Albany , NY 12209 (518)-463-1594 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc. 490 Delaware Avenue Albany , NY 12209 View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Francis of Assisi Church 391 Delaware Ave. Albany , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Shields, Sylvester D. ALBANY Sylvester D. Shields, 89, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, June 29, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born and educated in Albany, he was the son of the late Sylvester and Bertha (Reitz) Shields. Sylvester served in the Naval Reserves for 8 years. He worked at Sealtest for 25 years retiring in 1969. It was there that he met the love of his life, Dolores, to whom he has been married for almost 67 years. Upon retirement, he went to work for CDTA Bus Co. for 23 years as a bus driver retiring in 1992. Sylvester was a loving and compassionate man to all and sometimes known as "St. Sy." He was a lifelong parishioner of St. James Church, now known as St. Francis of Assisi. Being an only child, he enjoyed being with his five children and his six nieces and nephews, Andy, Lynn, Linda, Jimmy, Ricky and Frankie, which he treated as his own children. He was an avid NY Yankee fan and bowler. At the age of 73 he bowled a perfect 300 game. He was the husband of Dolores Staltari Shields; loving father of Thomas (Roberta) Shields of Leonardtown, Md., Daniel (Cindi) Shields of Rotterdam, Karen Dobiel, Janice (Tom) Lombardo and Robert (the late Cindy) Shields all of Glenmont; beloved grandfather of Yolanda, Stephen, Veronica, Katie, Johnny, Nicole, Thomas, Robert, Jr., Brendan, Brian, Christopher; and "Pop" to Evan Soraghan. Brother-in-law of Eleanor (the late Andrew) Malatesta, who Sylvester treated like a sister, and Beverly (the late Nick) Staltari and the late Linda Staltari. Sylvester is also survived by seven great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the nursing staff at St. Peter's Hospital, the Daughters of Sarah Nursing Home and a special thank you to Landmark and Living Resources and all of their neighbors for their compassion, care and support during Sylvester's illness. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Sylvester's family on Tuesday, July 2, from 4-7 p.m. at the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. His funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 3, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 391 Delaware Ave. Albany. Interment will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. Those who wish may send memorial contributions to the American Parkinson Disease Assoc., 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY 10305. Online condolences may be offered at







Shields, Sylvester D. ALBANY Sylvester D. Shields, 89, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, June 29, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born and educated in Albany, he was the son of the late Sylvester and Bertha (Reitz) Shields. Sylvester served in the Naval Reserves for 8 years. He worked at Sealtest for 25 years retiring in 1969. It was there that he met the love of his life, Dolores, to whom he has been married for almost 67 years. Upon retirement, he went to work for CDTA Bus Co. for 23 years as a bus driver retiring in 1992. Sylvester was a loving and compassionate man to all and sometimes known as "St. Sy." He was a lifelong parishioner of St. James Church, now known as St. Francis of Assisi. Being an only child, he enjoyed being with his five children and his six nieces and nephews, Andy, Lynn, Linda, Jimmy, Ricky and Frankie, which he treated as his own children. He was an avid NY Yankee fan and bowler. At the age of 73 he bowled a perfect 300 game. He was the husband of Dolores Staltari Shields; loving father of Thomas (Roberta) Shields of Leonardtown, Md., Daniel (Cindi) Shields of Rotterdam, Karen Dobiel, Janice (Tom) Lombardo and Robert (the late Cindy) Shields all of Glenmont; beloved grandfather of Yolanda, Stephen, Veronica, Katie, Johnny, Nicole, Thomas, Robert, Jr., Brendan, Brian, Christopher; and "Pop" to Evan Soraghan. Brother-in-law of Eleanor (the late Andrew) Malatesta, who Sylvester treated like a sister, and Beverly (the late Nick) Staltari and the late Linda Staltari. Sylvester is also survived by seven great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the nursing staff at St. Peter's Hospital, the Daughters of Sarah Nursing Home and a special thank you to Landmark and Living Resources and all of their neighbors for their compassion, care and support during Sylvester's illness. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Sylvester's family on Tuesday, July 2, from 4-7 p.m. at the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. His funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 3, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 391 Delaware Ave. Albany. Interment will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. Those who wish may send memorial contributions to the American Parkinson Disease Assoc., 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY 10305. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union from July 1 to July 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close