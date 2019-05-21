Macfarlane, Sylvia A. QUEENSBURY Sylvia A. Macfarlane, 80, passed away unexpectedly at Glens Falls Hospital of Sunday evening, May 19, 2019, surrounded by her family. Born in Schenectady, Sylvia was the daughter of the late Raymond and Eva (Michaud) Bradt and sister of the late Arlene Lent and Edward Bradt. A homemaker, Sylvia worked for more than eight years as a bus escort for Wade Tours. She was also member of the Woodland Garden Club and the Prince of Peace Church Lutheran Church in Clifton Park. Sylvia is survived by her beloved husband of over 61 years George A. Macfarlane; her cherished children, Sheri Zappone (Jim) of Queensbury, Michelle Williams (Wayne) of Cleverdale, N.Y., George Macfarlane Jr. (Julia) of Warrensburg and Karen Benanti (fiance Scott Minich) of Brookville, Pa.; her brother, Raymond Bradt (Gail) of Burnt Hills; her eight grandchildren, Eric Williams, Michael Zappone, Kara Velez, Jason Williams, Mathew Zappone, David Greenfield, William Greenfield and Justin Macfarlane; as well as nine great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday afternoon, May 22, at 1 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4 Northcrest Drive, Clifton Park, NY 12065. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may also call at the church from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the funeral services. Interment will follow in Hudson View Cemetery, Mechanicville. Contributions may be made in Sylvia's memory to the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church or to the Alzheimer's Disease Association, 4Pine West Plaza # 405, Albany, NY 12205 Please deliver flowers for Sylvia's service to the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. To leave a message of condolence for Sylvia's family please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary