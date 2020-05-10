Sylvia Allen
Allen, Sylvia COLONIE Sylvia M. Allen, 81 of Colonie, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 8, 2020, at the Eddy Geriatric Center in Troy. She was born in Troy and was the daughter of the late Frank Duffney and Anna Mayba Duffney. Sylvia had worked at Forest Park Elementary School. She enjoyed basking in the sun while tending her gardens and everyone knew to stay well clear of her gorgeous flower beds. Sylvia was also a seamstress who made clothes for her children and sewed costumes for Eleanor's School of Dance. There was no such thing as too much fabric, so Sylvia also crafted quilts for her dear friends and family. Sylvia was the beloved wife of fifty-eight years to Earl F. Allen. She was the devoted mother of Nikki (Brian) Caruso, Kim (Mark) Moran and Kevin Allen. She was the cherished Mimi of Katie, Lilly and Alex. Sylvia was the sister of Joan Smith, Teresa Halse, Gloria Hale and the late Peter Duffney and Shirley Selby. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be private. Interment will be in Memory Gardens. The family would like to thank the staff at Eddy Memorial Geriatric Center, particularly Denise Riley, for their devoted care of Sylvia. Memorial contributions may be made to Eddy Memorial Geriatric Center, 2256 Burdett Ave., Troy, NY, 12180 in memory of Sylvia M. Allen. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to view Sylvia's video tribute visit CannonFuneral.com






Published in Albany Times Union on May 10, 2020.
May 10, 2020
loved Sylvia when she was at MDRC she was an amazing and strong woman my deepest sympathy to the family
lisa
Friend
