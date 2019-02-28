Simon, Sylvia Ester MELROSE Sylvia Ester Simon passed away at her home on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, with her loving family at her side. She was 75. Born in Troy on May 28, 1943, daughter of the late Millard and Cecelia (Bornt) Campbell. She was the widow of Robert L. Simon Sr., whom passed away in 2001. Sylvia worked for The Star Textile Company in Cohoes for over 30 years. After her retirement, she became a homemaker. Survivors include her four sons, Bobby Simon, John Simon, Nelson Simon and Eddie Simeon; her siblings, Pete Campbell, Gary Campbell, and Cheryl Dodd; her beloved grandchildren, Amber, Justin, Matt, Laura, Andrea, Emily, Johnny, Sabastian, Misty and Eddy; as well as one great-grandchild, Samuel. In addition to her parents and her husband Robert, she was predeceased by her siblings, Marilee Hull, Richard Campbell and Douglas Campbell. Relatives and friends may call from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, in the Brunswick Baptist Church, 385 Grange Road, Troy. The funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. in the church with Pastor Mike Collins, officiating. Burial will be in the family plot in Elmwood Cemetery in the spring. Online remembrances may be made at www.chasesmithfamily.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 28, 2019