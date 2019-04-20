Martin, Sylvia H. COHOES Sylvia H. Martin passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at St. Peter's Nursing Home after a brief illness. Sylvia was born in Cohoes on March 13, 1934, the only daughter of James and Helen Frazier Verald. As a teen, she worked at her father's restaurant, The New Way Lunch, before graduating from Keveny Academy in Cohoes. She married the love of her life, Douglas G. Martin in 1954. Sylvia was a parishioner of St. Bernard's Church in Cohoes before its closing. Sylvia retired from the N.Y.S. Department of Taxation and Finance after many years of service. She lived in Waterford, Cohoes, Clifton Park and Knox Woods in Halfmoon. The last few years she has resided at Marjorie Doyle Rockwell Center in Cohoes. Sylvia loved doing crossword puzzles, watching "her shows," following tennis, basketball and the Olympics, doting on her children and grandchildren and enjoying "one egg, over easy, with home fries and rye toast" at the Halfmoon Diner. Sylvia was predeceased by her husband, Douglas and her older brother, Frank Verald. She is survived by her two sons, James Jay Martin and his wife Colleen Forlani of Albany and John W. Martin and his wife Ann of Wilton, Conn.; four grandchildren, Alexander, Benjamin, Lauren and Allison Martin; her brother, Salvadore Verald and his wife Mary Ann; many nieces, nephews and cousins and her best friend, Jeanne Balzer. The family would like to thank Sherri, Linda and the staff of St. Peter's Nursing Home for their many kindnesses and the staff of Marjorie Doyle for taking such good care of mom for four years. Special thanks to Kim Carpenter for her attentiveness and efforts to keep Sylvia looking stylish. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. in the Fitzgerald Funeral Home, 105 Vliet Blvd., Cohoes. Interment will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Cohoes. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the of North Eastern New York, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205 or St. Peter's Nursing and Rehab. Center, 301 Hackett Blvd, Albany, NY, 12208. To share a treasured memory or to express your sympathy visit, Fitzgeraldfuneralhomeltd.com Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary