Jacobson, Sylvia "Sandy" VOORHEESVILLE Sylvia "Sandy" Jacobson, 91, beloved wife of the late Ernest Jacobson, passed from this earth at her home on August 27, 2019. She was surrounded and cared for by her loving daughters over the past several years. Sylvia was born and raised in East Greenbush and was the daughter of the late William and Mary Sultan. She was predeceased by her brothers, Peter Sultan, Frank Sultan and Steve Sultan; and sisters, Ann Strevell, Olga Genego, Mary Alheim and her twin sister, Sally Macek. Survivors include her daughters, Carol Jacobson of Voorheesville, Nancy Tatko of Slingerlands and Joyce Jacobson of Glen Mills, Pa.; her grandson Steven Tatko of Willimantic, Maine and many nieces and nephews. She retired from the Voorheesville Elementary School after nearly 20 years of service where she managed the cafeteria and was known for creating "Win a Cookie Day" that was popular amongst students. Sylvia was a much-loved woman of wit, wisdom and wonder that lasted throughout her lifetime and she will be missed dearly. She enjoyed many hobbies and interests including bird watching, growing and arranging beautiful flowers, gardening, baking, especially her famous pies and cakes, canning fruits and vegetables like her delicious strawberry jelly, daily coffee breaks, sewing and embroidery, coloring as well as the theater, movies and concerts. She was a passionate fan of Siena College and Duke University basketball and any team her daughters played on during high school and college. Sylvia was family-oriented, and her greatest joy was spending time with her husband and daughters as well as picnicking and gatherings with her extended family. She loved children and encouraged independence, a strong work ethic, teamwork, goodness and an "I can do it" mindset. Sylvia was inspirational by the simple way she lived life, making time for work, play, good humor and "peace and quiet." The family would like to thank Kelly Blyth for her compassionate care of their mother. In keeping with Sylvia's wishes services will be held privately. In honor of Sylvia's brother, an entrepreneur and World War II veteran who was awarded the Purple Heart, those who wish may send a memorial contribution directed to: The Steven Sultan Scholarship Fund at Hudson Valley Community College, 80 Vandenberg Ave., Troy, NY, 12180. Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 29, 2019







