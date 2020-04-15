Glavin, Sylvia Marie WAYNESVILLE, N.C. Sylvia Marie VanSlambrouck Glavin, age 86, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Haywood Regional Medical Center. A native of Monroe, Mich., she was the daughter of the late Bernard and Lois Mack VanSlambrouck. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, James Glavin Sr., who died in 1977; and six brothers: Thomas, Jim, Bill, Gene, Robert, and John VanSlambrouck. After living in Ballston Lake, N.Y., Hilton Head Island, S.C., and Jacksonville, Fla., Sylvia settled in scenic Waynesville, N.C. in 1996. For many years, Sylvia owned and operated successful mailing and shipping businesses on Hilton Head Island and in Jacksonville. In 1996, at age 62, Sylvia hiked the Milford Track in New Zealand, an accomplishment her sons are amazed at still. Sylvia had a zest for life, was generous and giving, and cherished her time with her family and friends. Sylvia is survived by her two sons, James Glavin and his wife, Nancy, of Ballston Lake, N.Y. and Thomas Glavin of Jacksonville, Fla.; one brother, Richard VanSlambrouck (Anita); her sister, JoAnn Ozdaglar; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and her many very good friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sarge's Animal Rescue Foundation at https://www.sargeanimals.org/product/ donate-in-honor-in-memory/ or the International Association for Animal Hospice and Palliative Care at https://iaahpc.square.site/ The care of Mrs. Glavin has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 15, 2020